Healthcare Analytics Co. Beats Data Breach Suit, For Good

By Gina Kim ( July 10, 2026, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Arbor Associates permanently beat patients' proposed negligence class action alleging their sensitive information was stolen following a 2025 data security incident that resulted in an uptick in spam calls, after a Michigan federal judge ruled those injuries are "nothing more than an 'unadorned, the-defendant-unlawfully-harmed-me accusation.'"...
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