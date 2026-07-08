Mich. Justices Void LSD User's Rape Confession, Order Retrial

By Brandon Lowrey ( July 8, 2026, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court has granted a new trial to a man convicted of sexually assaulting his friend while on LSD, saying jurors should not have heard testimony that the defendant confessed while he was still confused and intoxicated....
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