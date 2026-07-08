9th Circ. Revives Whirlpool Dishwasher Warranty Class Action
By Jonathan Capriel ( July 8, 2026, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived a Washington retiree's lawsuit accusing Whirlpool Corp. and an insurer of deceptively marketing a service plan as providing repairs or replacements for her dishwasher when the fine print allowed them to instead buy the appliance at a depreciated price, leaving her without enough money to replace it....
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