Snack Cos. Say DOJ Deal Demands Price-Fix Verdict Revisit

By Nadia Dreid ( July 8, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Kraft, Kellogg, Nestle and General Mills want an Illinois federal judge to schedule a status conference "imminently" in their long-running antitrust suit to ask Cal-Maine Foods Inc. about a deal it recently reached with the government over claims it inflated the price of eggs and how it affects their $53 million jury verdict....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.