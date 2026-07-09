Prologis Pushes Segro For Talks On £12.6B Takeover Bid

By Najiyya Budaly ( July 9, 2026, 11:35 AM BST) -- Real estate investment trust Prologis Inc. has ramped up pressure on the board of Segro PLC to engage in talks for a £12.6 billion ($16.9 billion) takeover, telling shareholders in the British company on Thursday that the deal would give them access to a superior data center platform....
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