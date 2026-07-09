Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

Brief

Paper Plates Skirt Steep Chinese Duties, Commerce Finds

By Dylan Moroses ( July 9, 2026, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Paper plates imported from Malaysia and Cambodia have been found to circumvent countervailing and antidumping duty orders on those products from China, according to notices published Thursday by the U.S. Department of Commerce....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies