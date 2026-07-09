EU, South Africa Meet To Discuss Clean Energy Trade Deal

By Dylan Moroses ( July 9, 2026, 3:13 PM EDT) -- South African and European officials began an intergovernmental dialogue Thursday to continue implementation efforts on the green energy trade deal signed last year, with particular focus on the kinds of businesses and investment projects the deal should encourage, according to a news release by the European Commission....
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