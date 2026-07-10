Firefighter Says Chemical Co. Didn't Warn Of Explosion Risk
By Matthew Santoni ( July 10, 2026, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A volunteer firefighter says the Lord Division of Parker-Hannifin Corp. sent him and his colleagues into a fire at a northwestern Pennsylvania chemical plant without warning them it contained a mixing tank that had sat idle more than three days longer than normal, triggering an explosion that injured the firefighter and others....
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