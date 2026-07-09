Workers Settle Forced Labor Suit With Farm Cos.

By Ganesh Setty ( July 9, 2026, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Two men with temporary agricultural work visas said Thursday they have settled their forced labor lawsuit against blueberry farm entities in Michigan federal court, after alleging that they were trafficked to Michigan and subjected to "brutal" work conditions. ...
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