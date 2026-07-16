DOL Secretary Nom Backs Proposed Rules At Senate Hearing

By Max Kutner ( July 16, 2026, 3:18 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's nominee to become secretary of labor faced questions Thursday from a U.S. Senate committee about the U.S. Department of Labor's proposed wage and hour rules, with Democrats indicating that their support might not come easily....
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