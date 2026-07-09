Judge Disputes Misconduct, Says Only Censure Warranted

By Melanie Dorsey ( July 9, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Michigan state judge accused of delaying production of her court-ordered psychological report and of bullying staff has asked the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission to reject part of the findings against her, arguing the commission's structure violates due process and that any discipline should be limited to public censure....
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