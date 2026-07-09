Allegheny County Atty Suspended One Year For Violations

By James Boyle ( July 9, 2026, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has suspended an Allegheny County attorney for a year over accusations that she continued to represent clients after she received an administrative suspension, failed to respond to communications from the Office of Disciplinary Counsel and misrepresented her status to get her license reinstated....
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