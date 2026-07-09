10th Circ. Won't Revive Bias Claims Against Kansas Judge
By Zach Dupont ( July 9, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Kansas court clerk was unable to revive her gender discrimination suit against a state court judge after the Tenth Circuit on Thursday affirmed the lower court's decision to grant Kansas summary judgment on the woman's claims....
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