Basketball Players Get NCAA's New Eligibility Rules Blocked
By Lauren Berg ( July 9, 2026, 10:19 PM EDT) -- An Ohio state judge on Thursday preliminarily blocked the National Collegiate Athletic Association from enforcing its newly approved eligibility rules against 24 college basketball players who claim that the rules unjustly exclude them by barring athletes who began college in 2022 from playing a fifth season....
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