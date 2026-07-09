Mass. Voters To Decide Future Of Retail Cannabis Legalization
By Sam Reisman ( July 9, 2026, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts voters will decide in November whether to repeal the legalization of retail cannabis in the Bay State after state officials confirmed Thursday that the campaign secured the necessary number of additional signatures to get on the ballot....
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