Thermo Fisher Looks To Block Former Exec's Move To Fortrea

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( July 10, 2026, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Thermo Fisher is asking a Delaware court to prevent a former executive's move to a direct competitor following its $8.875 billion acquisition of Clario in March 2026, saying the new leadership role is in violation of contractual obligations negotiated as part of the acquisition....
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