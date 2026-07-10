UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Laura Stewart Liberty ( July 10, 2026, 5:30 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen lawyer Ian Rosenblatt launch legal action against music mogul Simon Cowell, fast fashion house Boohoo face a fresh investor claim after allegations that it feigned ignorance of labor abuses in its supply chain, and an ex-Tory MP and his chief of staff sued by their former employer....
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