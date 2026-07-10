Pa. Cement Plant Seeks Order Dispersing Striking Teamsters

By Matthew Santoni ( July 10, 2026, 2:23 PM EDT) -- The owners of a Pittsburgh cement plant asked a Pennsylvania state court to break up picketing Teamsters outside the plant's entrance, arguing in a brief that striking workers had the effect of "seizing" the facility and justifying an exemption from state law discouraging court interference in labor actions....
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