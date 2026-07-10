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4 Firms Steer Chip Giant SK Hynix's Historic $26.5B IPO

By Isaac Monterose ( July 10, 2026, 5:16 PM EDT) -- South Korea-based memory semiconductor company SK Hynix Inc. rose in debut trading Friday after pricing a $26.5 billion initial public offering, the largest-ever foreign company listing in U.S. markets, guided by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, Paul Hastings LLP, Shin & Kim LLC and Kim & Chang....

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