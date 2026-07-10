11th Circ. Upholds Airline's Win In COVID Discrimination Case

By Irene Spezzamonte ( July 10, 2026, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A group of workers for a commercial airline and a related entity failed to support their claims that the companies' COVID-19 pandemic-era policies discriminated against their religious beliefs, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Friday, while sharply criticizing their attorney for his misuse of artificial intelligence....
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