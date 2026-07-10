Ex-Biomedical Worker Axed For Not Altering Data, Suit Says
By George Woolston ( July 10, 2026, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A former regulatory affairs specialist for biomedical company Vitara has alleged in New Jersey state court that she was fired in retaliation for refusing to manipulate data in the company's bid to perform the first human trial of its technology aimed at helping premature newborns....
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