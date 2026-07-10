Six-Person Public Affairs Team Joins Taft From Ice Miller
By Adrian Cruz ( July 10, 2026, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP has announced that the firm expanded its public affairs strategies group with the hire of six former Ice Miller LLP attorneys and legal professionals including two partners and a pair of vice presidents....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.