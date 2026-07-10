Estate Says Scant Record Sinks IRS' $3.8M Win In Tax Row

By Kat Lucero ( July 10, 2026, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The estate of a deceased man does not owe the Internal Revenue Service $3.8 million in wage-related penalties, the estate told a North Carolina federal court, saying the government's effort to place a lien on his properties is based on a "fundamentally incomplete" record....
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