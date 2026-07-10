'Disloyal' CEO Must Pay Co.'s $816K Fox Rothschild Fees

By Aaron Keller ( July 10, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Oamic Ingredients LLC has won an order forcing its "disloyal" former CEO to pay the Wyoming-based flavoring and aroma firm's Fox Rothschild LLP lawyers nearly $816,000 in fees and costs, with a Connecticut judge chiding the ex-CEO and attorney's poor knowledge of state laws and court rules....
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