White House Accuses Dems of Sitting On SEC, CFTC Noms

By Jessica Corso ( July 10, 2026, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The White House claims that it is waiting on word from Senate Democrats before it can fill longstanding vacancies at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, saying it has asked for a list of names and one has not been provided....
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