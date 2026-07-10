Del. Justices Nix $16M Fee Award In SpaceX Investment Fight

By Katryna Perera ( July 10, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Friday erased a $16 million fee award stemming from a dispute over a fund manager's handling of a failed $50 million SpaceX investment, concluding that although the fund manager committed a limited breach of a "duty of candor," shifting all litigation expenses to him was unwarranted....
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