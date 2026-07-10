Atty's 'Fabricated Quotes,' 'Reliance on AI' Panned By Judge
By Craig Clough ( July 10, 2026, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A New York magistrate judge struck a brief Friday filed by an attorney representing a client suing Roc Nation after finding that it included numerous fabrications that may have resulted from artificial intelligence hallucinations, noting that the attorney has been "repeatedly" sanctioned or warned by multiple courts for the same behavior. ...
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