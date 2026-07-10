Fed. Circ. Won't Rethink Corcept Patent Loss In Teva Case
By Adam Lidgett ( July 10, 2026, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Corcept Therapeutics Inc. lost its bid Friday to have the full Federal Circuit look at a panel's refusal to revive its suit accusing Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. of patent infringement over its production of a generic version of the drug Korlym....
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