PDVSA Unit Says $131M Default Judgment Must Be Lifted
By Joyce Hanson ( July 13, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of Venezuela's state-owned oil company has asked a Delaware federal judge to lift a $131 million default judgment against it in litigation filed by a Hong Kong goods distributor to enforce an arbitral award as it targets the country's interest in oil giant Citgo....
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