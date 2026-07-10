Fugitive Trader's Wife Must Pay For Divorce Asset Fight

By Aaron Keller ( July 10, 2026, 10:50 PM EDT) -- The sanctioned wife of a fugitive Oak Management Corp. trader must pay more than $23,000 to offset expenses a receiver racked up while challenging a divorce agreement that could have siphoned money away from the victims of a $67 million fraud scheme, a Connecticut federal judge concluded on Friday....
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