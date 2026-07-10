Ex-Reed Smith Atty Fights Pausing Bias Suit Amid Appeal
By Matt Perez ( July 10, 2026, 3:09 PM EDT) -- A former Reed Smith LLP attorney on Thursday pushed back on the firm's bid to stay her gender discrimination suit against it while the attorney's appeal of the scope of the damages in the suit plays out....
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