What PE Practitioners Need To Know About New Del. ABC Act

By Evelyn Meltzer ( July 17, 2026, 2:00 PM EDT) -- On June 10, Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer signed S.B. 267 into law, replacing the state's antiquated 1875 Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors statute, or ABC, with a modern, comprehensive framework codified at Title 10, Chapter 73 of the Delaware Code, Sections 7301A -7324A.[1]...
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