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Top 6 Immigration Policies To Track In The Latter Half Of 2026

By Britain Eakin ( July 10, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- After a cascade of unpredictable immigration policies in the first half of the year, immigration attorneys are bracing for more uncertainty through the year's end regarding final rules fixing the admission period for students, increasing prevailing wage rates and more....

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