Quantifying Damages In Product Launch Delay Allegations

By Atanu Saha, Narinder Walia and Yong Xu ( July 20, 2026, 5:51 PM EDT) -- In March, indirect purchasers of Novo Nordisk's GLP-1 drug Victoza filed a lawsuit alleging Novo Nordisk conspired to delay generic entry by approximately 16 months, from February 2023 to June 2024.[1] The case, Uniformed Fire Officers Association Retired Officers Family Protection Plan v. Novo Nordisk Inc., is currently being litigated in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York....
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