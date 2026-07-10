Employment Authority: Cases To Watch In 2026's 2nd Half

Law360 ( July 10, 2026, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage of the cases that employment attorneys are watching in the second half of 2026 in the discrimination and wage spaces, as well as a recap of the biggest rulings and policy moves in the wage and hour space this year so far. ...
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