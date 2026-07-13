AkzoNobel Rejects Nippon Paint's €7.5B Bid For Paint Unit
By Dawood Fakhir ( July 13, 2026, 1:25 PM BST) -- AkzoNobel NV said Monday that Nippon Paint is still interested in acquiring its decorative paints business for €7.5 billion ($8.6 billion) after the owner of Dulux brand rejected an earlier joint takeover attempt from the Japanese rival and another company worth €12.5 billion....
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