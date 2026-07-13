UK, EU Impose Joint Sanctions On Russian Cybernetworks
By Christopher Crosby ( July 13, 2026, 1:04 PM BST) -- Britain and the European Union imposed a new round of sanctions Monday on top Russian military intelligence officials and proxies that the authorities said are behind attempts to sow chaos and division in Europe through cyberattacks and anti-Ukraine propaganda....
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