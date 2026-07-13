Wells Fargo's $50M Deal In Atty's Ponzi Scheme Gets 1st OK
By Gina Kim ( July 13, 2026, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo will pay $50 million to settle a proposed class action alleging it knowingly helped a Las Vegas attorney run a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme deceiving investor victims into fronting money for borrowers awaiting personal injury settlement payouts, according to a preliminary approval order issued in Nevada federal court....
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