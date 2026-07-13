Ex-Viking Plastics CEO Seeks Advancement In Del. Chancery

By Jarek Rutz ( July 13, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Former Viking Plastics CEO Kelly Goodsel has asked the Delaware Chancery Court to order VPI Acquisition LLC to advance his legal fees in litigation accusing him of fraud during the company's $40 million sale, arguing the purchase agreement mandates this because the claims stem directly from his service as chief executive....
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