Arnold & Porter Names Director Of IT Apps As Chief AI Officer

By Matt Perez ( July 13, 2026, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP announced on Monday the appointment of Roger Maeda, previously its director of information technology enterprise applications and application development, as its chief artificial intelligence officer, joining other firms that have recently assigned a C-suite executive to oversee the software....
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