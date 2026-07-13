Ex-Yale Student Sues ICE Agents Over Courthouse Arrest

By Aaron Keller ( July 13, 2026, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A former Yale University student has sued a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation officer and six unidentified federal agents in Connecticut state court, saying his 2025 lawsuit to force the adjudication of his 2016 asylum application may have triggered his detention in Hartford's federal courthouse last year....
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