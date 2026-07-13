Ex-Director Accuses NC Housing Nonprofit Of Age Bias
By Hayley Fowler ( July 13, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The former director of property management and compliance for an affordable housing nonprofit in North Carolina said she was pushed out of her job while she was on protected leave caring for her sick parents and then replaced with someone half her age....
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