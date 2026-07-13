Government Backs Tax Evader's Higher Sentence At 4th Circ.

By Asha Glover ( July 13, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge correctly handed down an enhanced sentence to a real estate appraisal business owner convicted of failing to pay employment taxes, federal prosecutors told the Fourth Circuit, urging the court to affirm the court's sentence....
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