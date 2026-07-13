Custodia Urges Justices To Take Up Fed Master Account Fight
By Aislinn Keely ( July 13, 2026, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Crypto-focused Custodia Bank is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up its challenge of a Tenth Circuit ruling that backed Federal Reserve banks' discretion to deny master accounts to otherwise eligible banks, arguing the decision empowers unappointed regional bank presidents to deny "disfavored" banks access to critical payment services....
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