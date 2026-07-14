Top Enviro Policy Developments From The First Half Of 2026

By Gautama Mehta ( July 14, 2026, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The first half of the year has seen the federal government seek to disclaim its ability to regulate the environment, arguing that its landmark 2009 finding that greenhouse gases endangered the public was based on an overstepping of its authority....
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