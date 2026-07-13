SEC Asked To Reopen Reporting Proposal After Email 'Error'

By Jessica Corso ( July 13, 2026, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Better Markets is asking the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to reopen the comment period for its semiannual reporting proposal after the agency allegedly directed prospective commenters to an incorrect email address, but an agency spokesperson said Monday the email address listed on the proposal was working....
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