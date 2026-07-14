Bayer Defends Fees For Seed Tech With Expired Patents

By Bryan Koenig ( July 14, 2026, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Bayer asked a Missouri federal judge to dismiss a sweeping antitrust proposed class action, arguing that the independent seed company suing it, in a complaint that also includes breach of contract allegations, is contesting perfectly legal licensing fees charged for corn technology, even after the last patents expired....
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