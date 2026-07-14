IRS Donor Disclosure Rule Unconstitutional, Group Says

By Kat Lucero ( July 14, 2026, 3:05 PM EDT) -- The IRS' nonprofit donor disclosure rule violates the First Amendment, a conservative youth group told a D.C. federal court, arguing that a now-convicted contractor's theft of donor records and those of high-ranking government officials demonstrates that the agency cannot safeguard sensitive information....
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