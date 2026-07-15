Ex-Utah Land Exec Says Ute Tribe's Bias Suit Fails Again

By Joyce Hanson ( July 15, 2026, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The former director of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration has asked a federal judge to dismiss a Native American tribe's most recent complaint in a race-based suit claiming state officials conspired to freeze the tribe out of a land sale, saying he didn't discriminate against the tribe....
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