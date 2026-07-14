8th Circ. Upholds K-9 Sniff Search In Iowa Meth Bust

By Parker Quinlan ( July 14, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has ruled that an Iowa man who pled guilty to drug possession did not have his constitutional rights violated when a police dog discovered narcotics and firearms in his car, finding that the precipitating traffic stop was not unreasonably delayed by the canine's search....
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